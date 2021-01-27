Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger; Chadwick Boseman and Riz Ahmed. (Photo credit Twitter)

Adarsh Gourav's work in Netflix's The White Tiger has been widely appreciated. Critics can't stop gushing about the finesse with which he has handled the role. The applause has now won Gourav a berth in the nomination list of Internationa Spirit Awards 2021. He has been nominated in the Best Actor category for the Netflix film alongside Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed and others. Actor Siddharth shared the news on Twitter exclaiming that this is a huge appreciation for Indian actors. The White Tiger Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao’s Netflix Film Draws Its Strength From Its Nihilism and Adarsh Gourav’s Ferocious Performance (LatestLY Exclusive)

Gourav plays a poor boy in The White Tiger who starts working as a driver for a wealthy family in India. But the turn of events in his professional life, makes him transform in a way nobody ever envisioned. Late Boseman has been nominated in the same category for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Steven Yeun for Minari, and Rob Morgan for Bull.

Take a look at the complete list of nominations.

BEST FEATURE

FIRST COW

Producers: Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Producers: Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Dany Wolf

MINARI

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh

NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS

Producers: Sara Murphy, Adele Romanski

NOMADLAND

Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

BEST FIRST FEATURE

I CARRY YOU WITH ME

Director/Producer: Heidi Ewing

Producers: Edher Campos, Mynette Louie, Gabriela Maire

THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION

Director/Producer: Radha Blank

Producers: Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Jordan Fudge, Rishi Rajani, Jennifer Semler, Lena Waithe

MISS JUNETEENTH

Director: Channing Godfrey Peoples

Producers: Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, Jeanie Igoe, James M. Johnston, Theresa Steele Page, Neil Creque Williams

NINE DAYS

Director: Edson Oda

Producers: Jason Michael Berman, Mette-Marie Kongsved, Matthew Linder, Laura Tunstall, Datari Turner

SOUND OF METAL

Director: Darius Marder

Producers: Bill Benz, Kathy Benz, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Makowsky, Bad Education

Alice Wu, The Half of It

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kitty Green, The Assistant

Noah Hutton, Lapsis

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Juneteenth

Andy Siara, Palm Springs

James Sweeney, Straight Up

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000; Award given to the writer, director and producer)

THE KILLING OF TWO LOVERS

Writer/Director/Producer: Robert Machoian

Producers: Scott Christopherson, Clayne Crawford

LA LEYENDA NEGRA

Writer/Director: Patricia Vidal Delgado

Producers: Alicia Herder, Marcel Perez

LINGUA FRANCA

Writer/Director/Producer: Isabel Sandoval

Producers: Darlene Catly Malimas, Jhett Tolentino, Carlo Velayo

RESIDUE

Writer/Director: Merawi Gerima

SAINT FRANCES

Director/Producer: Alex Thompson

Writer: Kelly O’Sullivan

Producers: James Choi, Pierce Cravens, Ian Keiser, Eddie Linker, Raphael Nash, Roger Welp

BEST MALE LEAD

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Rob Morgan, Bull

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner, The Assistant

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee, First Cow

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Benedict Wong, Nine Days

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han, Minari

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Youn Yu-jung, Minari

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jay Keitel, She Dies Tomorrow

Shabier Kirchner, Bull

Michael Latham, The Assistant

Hélène Louvart, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

BEST EDITING

Andy Canny, The Invisible Man

Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Merawi Gerima, Residue

Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

BACURAU (Brazil)

Director: Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho

THE DISCIPLE (India)

Director: Chaitanya Tamahane

NIGHT OF THE KINGS (Ivory Coast)

Director: Philippe Lacôte

PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME (Hungary)

Director: Lili Horvát

QUO VADIS, AIDA? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Director: Jasmila Žbanić

BEST DOCUMENTARY

COLLECTIVE

Director/Producer: Alexander Nanau

Producers: Hanka Kastelicová, Bernard Michaux, Bianca Oana

CRIP CAMP

Directors/Producers: Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham

Producer: Sara Bolder

DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD

Director/Producer: Kirsten Johnson

Producers: Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness

THE MOLE AGENT

Director: Maite Alberdi

Producer: Marcela Santibáñez

TIME

Director/Producer: Garrett Bradley

Producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Director: Regina King

Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin

Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

PRODUCERS AWARD

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Kara Durrett

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

DAVID MIDELL

Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

EKWA MSANGI

Director of Farewell Amor

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN

Director of Bull

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

CECILIA ALDARONDO

Director of Landfall

ELEGANCE BRATTON

Director of Pier Kids

ELIZABETH LO

Director of Stray

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

ATLANTA’S MISSING AND MURDERED: THE LOST CHILDREN

Executive Producers: Jeff Dupre, Joshua Bennett, Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius

CITY SO REAL

Produced by: Zak Piper, Steve James

Executive Producers: Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Alex Kotlowitz, Gordon Quinn, Betsy Steinberg, Jolene Pinder

IMMIGRATION NATION

Executive Producers: Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson

Co-Executive Producers: Andrey Alistratov, Jay Arthur Sterrenberg, Lauren Haber

LOVE FRAUD

Executive Producers: Rachel Grady, Heidi Ewing, Amy Goodman Kass, Vinnie Malhotra, Jihan Robinson, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman

WE’RE HERE

Creators/Executive Producers: Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram

Executive Producers: Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Peter LoGreco

Co-Executive Producers: Erin Haglund, Sabrina Mar

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

A TEACHER

Creator/Executive Producer: Hanna Fidell

Executive Producers: Michael Costigan, Kate Mara, Louise Shore, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst

Co-Executive Producer: Daniel Pipski

I MAY DESTROY YOU

Creator/Executive Producer: Michaela Coel

Executive Producers: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni

LITTLE AMERICA

Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis, Arthur Spector, Alan Yang, Siân Heder, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon

SMALL AXE

Executive Producers: Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen

UNORTHODOX

Creator/Executive Producer: Anna Winger

Creator: Alexa Karolinski

Executive Producer: Henning Kamm

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A SCRIPTED SERIES

Elle Fanning, The Great

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Abby McEnany, Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Conphidance, Little America

Adam Ali, Little America

Nicco Annan, P-Valley

Amit Rahav, Unorthodox

Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

I MAY DESTROY YOU

Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight

The award ceremony will be held on the beach of Santa Monica and will be aired on primetime on April 22, three days before the Oscars event.

