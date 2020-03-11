Daniel Radcliffe IS NOT Suffering From COVID-19, Actor Confirms

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe recently fell prey to the coronavirus hoax. The world is right now grappling with the deadly COVID-19 cases. Amid this, the Hollywood star was reported to be tested positive for the same. A tweet from a fake BBC account, which has since gone viral, suggested the "Harry Potter" star had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but representatives of the star says the story is "not true", reports aceshowbiz.com.

A group revealed, "We needed someone famous but not famous enough to be unbelievable. We [found] a celebrity that people care about but [didn't] have relevant fame. People love Daniel Radcliffe as a childhood star, but he isn’t popular on social media."

Over 3,500 people around the world have lost their lives to the disease so far and there are more than 113,000 cases. India too has been affected by the coronavirus disease scare. Many cases have been reported across various states. Kerala is even shut majorly when it comes to public events and examinations. The film organizations in the state have declared that the theatres will be closed till 31 March 2020. On the Bollywood front, many filmmakers and producers are contemplating shifting the release dates and promotional events ahead.