The Autobots return to the big screens as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases in cinemas this week. Being a sequel to 2018s Bumblebee, Rise of the Beasts will pick up after that film and see the Autobots meet the Maximals as they prepare to fight a new threat and become Earth's saviours in the process. Transformers - Rise of the Beasts Review: Early Reactions Call Anthony Ramos' Film an 'Enjoyable' Adventure, One of the 'Best' Movies in the Franchise.

With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts being the first mainline film not to be helmed by Michael Bay, and rather be directed by Steven Caple Jr, the film looks like it will be giving Transfomers fans something they have wanted for a really long time. And with the inclusion of the Maximals too, the Beast Wars fans are surely going to be eating well. Here is everything you need to know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Cast

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will star Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz and Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace, who will be the main human characters of the movie. Peter Cullen will return to voice Optimus Prime and will be joined by Pete Davidson as Mirage, Liza Koshy as Arcee, John Dimagio as Stratosphere and more. The film will also include the Maximals which will see Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor and more, while Peter Dinklage will voice the Terracon Scourge.

Plot

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will pick up a few years after the events of Bumblebee and will follow the Autobots as they team up with the Maximals to fight a battle to defeat the Terracons, while the impending arrival of Unicron hints at a doom. Amidst that, an ex-military tech expert Noah Diaz will join the fight as well after he discovers the Transformer Mirage.

Watch the Trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

Release Date

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts directed by Steven Caple Jr starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson and more, releases in theatres on June 9, 2023. Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer: Autobots and Maximals Must Come Together and Stop Unicron in Anthony Ramos' Sci-Fi Action Film (Watch Video).

Review

A review for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts isn't available yet. As soon as we have an article up, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).