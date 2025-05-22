Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Legendary's live-action 'Street Fighter' movie, based on the iconic Capcom video games, is moving forward with a star-studded cast in talks.

According to Deadline, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and Roman Reigns are reportedly in negotiations to star in the film, which is being co-developed and co-produced with Capcom.

The 'Street Fighter' franchise has sold over 55 million units worldwide since its launch in 1987, making it one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

With an ensemble cast and a director in Kitao Sakurai, the film is shaping up to be an exciting adaptation of the beloved games.

Andrew Koji is known for his roles in 'Bullet Train' and 'Gangs of London', while Jason Momoa has recently starred in the blockbuster 'A Minecraft Movie'.

Noah Centineo has appeared in 'Warfare' and 'The Recruit', and Roman Reigns is a professional wrestler with a successful career in the WWE.

The film's plot remains under wraps, but it is expected to follow the general premise of the games, which revolve around intense one-on-one battles between a diverse cast of martial artists. (ANI)

