The sudden demise of actor Chadwick Boseman, who was popularly known as 'Black Panther', has left his many followers from all over the world in a deep state of sorrow. The news triggered an outpouring of condolences with his fans taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter to remember the wonderful artist. Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. "In my culture, death is not the end. It's more of a stepping-off point" -- one of Boseman's dialogue from the 'Captain America: Civil War' is being tweeted by many.

From remembering his powerful dialogues in the movies, to taking a look at his career, fans have left no stone unturned in marking their love for the late star.

A tweeter user wrote: "A true fighter who fought for 4 years straight. A king who ruled Wakanda...and millions of marvel fan's heart.. Rest in peace King...you will always be alive in our heart ...Rip legend.." While another fan wrote that "there's no 'Black Panther' without Chadwick Boseman". "There shouldn't be 'Black Panther 2', Chadwick Boseman is irreplaceable," tweeted another fan.

2020 Is Surely The Worst Year

2020 taking the wrong people away from us. Not only was he Black Panther. He was jackie Robinson. He was Thurgood Marshall. He was the culture! An icon. Rest in peace. Love goes out to all of his family, the impact he had will live on. ❤️ RIP Chadwick Boseman #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/xO77JcNlG9 — Aquabae 𓃤 𓅇 𓅋 𓆘 (@aqualady6666) August 29, 2020

Death Is Not The End

"Death is not the end." Rest in peace Chadwick Boseman#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/3VO9s5cvXF — 𝘓𝘜𝘕𝘈⁷ ☾ (@MsLovatoo) August 29, 2020

Marvel Star Was a True Inspiration, Kids Love Him

Real hero. Visiting little kids who were battling like you, a huge fighter #WakandaForever 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/j4ZQlbeNHF — Dulce¹²⁷ (@cherishelite) August 29, 2020

Marvel Universe Lost a Gem

Waking up to see that Chadwick Boseman is dead. 😩 The Marvel universe just lost a gem. #WakandaForever 🙅 pic.twitter.com/jdOgBIfQsM — African Scorpion 🦂🇳🇬 (@Sikpa_jnr) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman

“You have to cherish things in a different way when you know the clock is ticking." ~ Chadwick Boseman Rest in Paradise, King ♥#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/rHAcgByHmu — Bigeria Exchange (@BigeriaExchange) August 29, 2020

Tribute to The King By a Kid!

Thank You For Everything Chadwick

We lost so many people this year. I can't even count how many rip I've written or said. This is too much. My heart is so heavy right now. Rest in peace legend. You will be missed ❤️✨ thank you for everything#WakandaForever #ChadwickBoseman #Dear2020 pic.twitter.com/Y2AQjoppGv — bea✨ (@demiselena_life) August 29, 2020

Fan Reminiscing a Black Panther Scene

This scene from Black Panther hits me different now!!💔😢#ripchadwickboseman#WakandaForever once a king, always a king pic.twitter.com/fuY1Hq8a7U — Aditya (@Aditya_10x) August 29, 2020

Some of his fans dubbed him a "true hero, and an inspiration". Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014's 'Get on Up'. However, it was his role as 'Balck Panther' in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans. In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology. Hence, some of his admirers, along with the condolence message, summed up their love for him by tweeting "Wakanda Forever".