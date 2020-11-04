Wesley Snipes has finally broken his silence about Patton Oswalt's claims that he was 'crazy in a hilarious way' on the sets of Blade Trinity. One of Oswalt's many claims included that Snipes strangled the film's director."Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn't be talking to me now," Snipes told The Guardian. "A Black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you. ... Did I go to jail for strangling him? Never happened.”

Oswalt had also claimed that Snipes would only communicate with the director through post-it notes. Also, allegedly, he would sign those notes as 'From Blade'.

"Why do people believe this guy's version of this story? Answer me that," Snipes told The Guardian. "This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America — these microaggressions," he added. "The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem."

Snipes also talked about the time in prison in the tax fraud case. He said, ""The biggest thing I got from it was learning the value of time and how we often squander it... I understand that very clearly now, having been away from my family and loved ones two and a half years."

On the work front, Snipes will be next seen in Coming 2 America. The movie will release on Amazon Prime on December 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).