Will Ferrell is well respected in the realm of comedy just due to how good he is at it. Will Ferrell established himself as an up and coming comedian in the ‘90s and his hype train has never stopped since then. With time Ferrell has just gotten better and has given us some classic characters that have never failed to make us laugh, Ron Burgundy and Ricky Bobby to name a few. He brings such charisma and silliness to his characters that it just elevates any movie he is in. Will Ferrell Birthday: 5 Amazing Saturday Night Live Sketches of the American Actor That Will Leave You In Splits.

With movies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Elf, Will has had some really great comedic moments. His characters spit out one funny line after the other. So of course he has had some funny quotes throughout his career. So to celebrate Will Ferrell’s 54th birthday, we are taking a look at seven of his best quotes.

Stranger Than Fiction

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Step Brothers

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Anchorman 2

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Zoolander 2

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Wedding Crashers

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

A Night at the Roxbury

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Blades of Glory

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Other Guys

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Talladega Nights

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Elf

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Will Ferrell Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Will Ferrell was last seen in the Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. whose song got nominated at the Oscars earlier this year. He will be next seen in the Christmas musical Spirited, where he also serves as a producer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).