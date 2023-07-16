Will Ferrell is one of the funniest actors of our time. A man who just lives his life making every moment count, it’s hard to imagine where Will Ferrell ends and his characters begin. He always has this mood and presence to him that makes him standout so much more compared to others, that its hard not to have your eyes be glued to him. Strays Trailer: Will Ferrell Voices an Abandoned Dog Seeking Revenge Against Its Owner; Josh Greenbaum’s Comedy To Arrive in Theatres on June 9 (Watch Video).

Ferrell just knows what makes a moment funny, and his penchant for making every character seem larger than life always pays off. It’s just one of his most hilarious talents, and it makes Ferrell’s films all the more worth it. So, to celebrate Will Ferrell’s 56th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his funniest films.

The Other Guys

This buddy comedy will have you in a fit of laughter as Mark Wahlberg and Ferrell play cops trying to be the best of their department, but things don’t go exactly planned for them. It’s the infectious energy that Ferrell and Wahlberg bring to this film that makes so much of the film worth it.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

In film history, the comedic duo of Ferrell and John C Reilly has reigned supreme, and that bromance is perhaps at its best in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Focusing on the Nascar driver Ricky Bobby played by Ferrell, the film is a hilarious romp that puts his skills as a driver to the limit when a much better French driver shows up.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Ron Burgundy is a staple of American comedy, and Ferrell just completely rules in that role. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is a fun riff on the news culture that just goes to so many absurd places that would only be fit for a Ferrell comedy. With a star cast, this is easily one of the best movies you can watch from his filmography.

Elf

Ferrell’s Elf is perhaps one of the warmest Christmas comedies that you can watch. Focusing on Santa’s Elf who goes to New York City to be reunited with his father, the movie is a heartfelt and hilarious watch filled with the Holiday spirits.

The Lego Movie

The Lego Movie is an animated film that you at least have to watch one. While its extremely hilarious, it also takes an IP like Lego and builds out a great film over it that has relevant themes to it and a plot that actually hits home. With Ferrell playing an all-evil buisinessman, this an animated film that shouldn't be missed.

We can’t wait to see what Will Ferrell does next, and with this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

