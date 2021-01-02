Treating her fans to an instilling picture of herself, Hollywood star Gal Gadot extended her greetings for the New Year to fans on Saturday (local time). The captivating picture that sees the 35-year-old actor posing for the camera with no-makeup look, managed to garner more than one million likes within a few hours of being posted including one like from the Bollywood star Ananya Pandey. Gal Gadot Deletes Bilkis Bano’s Mention From Her Insta Story on Her Real ‘Wonder Women’ After Receiving Major Backlash

Shedding light upon the preceding year, 'The Wonder Woman' star took to her social media handles and wrote, "2020 has been A LOT! A troubling year, an exciting year, a complicated year. Many challenges and so much complexity."

Continuing with the caption, Gadot reflected about her confidence for the following year. She noted, "Here I am - looking at 2021 straight in the eyes - asking her to be good to us. And a promise that we will be good to her as well. Happy NEW YEAR my friends!"

On the work front, the Israeli actor Gal Gadot is winning hearts again with her stellar performance in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. The adventurous dramatic flick hit the Indian theatres on December 24, 2020. Produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Charles Roves and Stephen Jones, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, in addition to Gadot.