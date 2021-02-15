Mineola (NY), Feb 15 (AP): The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said. Nicki Minaj Welcomes First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said.

Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday. Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward. Chemistry Problem Gets a Nicki Minaj Rap Twist and Fans Are Impressed With the Professor! Viral Tweet Inspires Hilarious Reactions.

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father's death. (AP)

