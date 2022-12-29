2022 brought in a pack of performances that we will never forget. Austin Butler owning the screen as Elvis Presley to Michelle Yeoh being an absolute powerhouse in Everything Everywhere All at Once, films this year were filled with great performances that ruled the screens. Eye catching in a great way with an understanding of screen presence, its safe to say this year wasn’t disappointing. Year-Ender 2022: From Top Gun Maverick to The Banshees of Inisherin, 10 of the Year's Best Films That Left Us Awestruck!

From actors bringing their complete a-game to their respective roles, we were treated to some great brilliance that held the audience’s attention very well. Some heartbreaking, some funny and some exuberant in their nature, these 13 performances made a lasting emotional impact on us. So, with the year coming to an end, here are 13 best performances of 2022.

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

A Still From Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Photo Credits: Netflix)

While Craig will always be synonymous with James Bond for us, we can’t deny that playing Benoit Blanc is one of the best things he has done in a while. Reprising the role this year again in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Craig completely nailed the role once more as his character felt even more fleshed out and he seemed to be having the time of his life here. Honestly, make as many Benoit Blanc films you can make Rian Johnson, we truly need it.

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

A Still From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being MCU’s most poignant outing yet, Bassett was able to bring some real emotional heft to this film. With a performance that saw her stand above everyone, the range showcased here was impeccable and perhaps some of the best acting this franchise has seen. Trying to deal with the death of her son while she sees her daughter go down a destructive path, Bassett was a highlight.

Zoe Kazan as Jodi Kantor (She Said)

A Still From She Said (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

Playing the role of Jodi Kantor, one of the New York Times journalists who was able to expose Harvey Weinstein’s abuse of power and sexual misconduct in Hollywood, Zoe Kazan was impactful. Showcasing the toll exposing a story like this takes on a person and being completely obsessed with seeking out the truth, Kazan was powerful in the role which made for a very captivating watch.

Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Top Gun: Maverick)

A Still From Top Gun: Maverick (Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise gives one of his best performances in years over here. A film that featured some crazy action sequences and one of the most tensed finales you’ll ever see, Cruise somehow managed to hold the film and bring an emotionally charged performance – a persona that we haven’t seen from him in a long time. Mix that in with him trying to amend things with Goose’s son who is played wonderfully by Miles Teller too, Cruise was a real treat to watch here. Year-Ender 2022: From Avatar: The Way of Water to Top Gun: Maverick, 5 of the Year’s Best Cinematic Moments That Made Our Jaws Drop!

Bella Ramsey as Lady Catherine (Catherine Called Birdy)

A Still From Catherine Called Birdy (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

Bella Ramsey’s take on Lady Catherine has been one of the most underrated performances of the year. Practically carrying the entire film – Catherine, who likes to be called Birdy, Ramsey provided for a great coming-of-age take that really captured the essence of childhood. Rebellious in her portrayal as he disobeys her father’s command with wanting to get married at such a young age, Ramsey had a great blend of comedy and emotion to her.

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis Haywood (Nope)

A Still From Nope (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

At this point the duo of Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele seems to be Hollywood’s next Scorsese and DeNiro. Kaluuya at the top of his game here, he completely understands how to navigate this character while bringing his classic subtlety that he is come to be known for. Having some deadpan comedic moments alongside a great character arc, Nope was all the better for it.

Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

A Still From Everything Everywhere All at Once (Photo Credits: A24)

Making a grand return to acting, Ke Huy Quan’s turn as Waymond was one of the best of the year. A naive person who is so focused on keeping everyone happy, Waymond was a standout role that Quan portrayed perfectly – not to mention he had to play the alternate version of the same character as well, this was a memorable return that made Everything Everywhere All at Once even better as it complimented Michelle Yeoh’s performance so well too.

Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood (Nope)

A Still From Nope (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

Another great performance from Nope, Keke Palmer’s take on Emerald Haywood was an entertaining performance that really became the heart of the film. A great chemistry with Kaluuya, Emerald was the complete opposite of her brother and brought forward a performance that really made for a watch that had me cracking up at many times. Great, energetic and a satisfying development for her, Palmer nailed it.

Kerry Condon as Siobhán Súilleabháin (The Banshees of Inisherin)

A Still From The Banshees of Inisherin (Photo Credits: Searchlight Pictures)

The Banshees of Inisherin was filled with great performances all throughout and Kerry Condon’s Siobhán was a particular highlight that really stuck out in the film. Bringing some levity to the movie and being the only non-troublesome person on the isle of Inisherin, Condon was amazing in this role. Being there for her brother which in turn limited her dream of pursuing aspirations, it was a great performance that deserves to be watched.

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

A Still From Everything Everywhere All at Once (Photo Credits: A24)

Michelle Yeoh gives a career best performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once in the role of Evelyn Wang. A laundromat owner who is stuck in a passionless marriage and has issues with her daughter, the film goes in surprising directions and it sends her into a multiverse of weird possibilities. Yeoh completely stuns in this role and brings forward a performance that we haven’t been able to get out of our heads.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley (Elvis)

A Still From Elvis (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

Coming far ahead from his Nickelodeon days, Butler gave a star making performance as the King of Rock in Elvis. Mimicking the movement of the great legend, Butler brought so much energy to his role that it was hard not to take your eyes off from him. Having a great presence on screen making it impossible to distinguish him from the real-life Elvis as well, Butler was exuberant in the role and gave one of the most memorable performances of the year.

Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne (The Batman)

A Still From The Batman (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

A character that has thrived on interpretation throughout the years, Robert Pattinson’s take on Batman feels the closest one we have gotten to the source material. Playing a tortured Bruce Wayne who is so obsessed with finding the Riddler that he completely disregards his own personal life, Pattinson captures that pain very well which makes his performance retroactively standout from those who have come before him. Emoting with his eyes and really making his presence felt, this was a great depiction of a Batman just starting out.

Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin (The Banshees of Inisherin)

A Still From The Banshees of Inisherin (Photo Credits: Searchlight Pictures)

Coming to the best performance of the year, Colin Farrell completely crushed it as Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin. A heartbreaking role that sees Farrell at his absolute best, Pádraic is a character that is loved by many, but when his friend starts finding him too dull for his liking, he starts questioning himself and Farrell captures that aspect of the character so well. It’s a masterclass from Farrell that really explores the loneliness of a man. Truly remarkable work over here. Year-Ender 2022: From Andor to House of the Dragon, 7 Best TV Shows of the Year That are Absolutely Binge-Worthy!

This list truly highlights just how great 2022 was with films, and with 2023 even looking more stacked, we can’t wait to see what’s coming next. With this, we finish off the list and wish you a very happy new year.

