Penn Badgley-starrer You Season Four was released on Netflix on February 9, 2023. Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the series follows Joe Goldberg, who is a bookstore manager and goes to extreme lengths to make sure he can fit himself into the lives of people he is interested by. However, after release, You Season Four leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. You Season 4 Trailer: Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg Can't Shake Off His Past in New Look at His Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a series has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all series becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. You Season 4: Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg Looks Mysterious in New Poster From Netflix's Psychological Thriller (View Pic).

For the unversed, You Season Four stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. The series also stars Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers. You Season Four is streaming on Netflix right now.

