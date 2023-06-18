Netflix’s much-awaited Tudum event finally took place. And as per usual, it was filled with various exciting announcements, some enticing trailers and sneak peeks into what’s in store for Netflix releases in the coming year. From the final season of You to the newest trailer of Gal Gadot’s Heart Of Stone to the first look at Zoya Akhtar’s world of Archies - Tudum Brazil was full of refreshing surprises. The Archies Teaser: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and More Take Us Back to the Era of Rock 'n' Roll In Zoya Akhtar's Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Fans are instantly busy talking about their favorite announcements and trailers from Netflix and here are the top 8 picks that have people the most excited.

Archies

Ever since the first poster of Zoya Akhtar’s Archies was released, the movie has been highly anticipated. And the first look at the show, with a peppy song, and styles that make you feel like the characters walked straight out of the comic - Archies First Look has everyone excited. Many are also singing praises to how the movie looks like a better adaptation of the comics compared to Riverdale - the Netflix show which follows the life of Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica.

Berlin

Ever since the first season of Money Heist streamed, one character that has been loved and adored has been Berlin. And when the stand-alone spin-off starring Pedro Alonso as Berlin was announced, fans were super excited. And the trailer does complete justice to the hype.

Heart Of Stone

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan - the star cast of Heart Of Stone brims with potential and the final trailer does complete justice to the show. Heart Of Stone’s newest trailer gives the perfect glimpse into the movie, which will release on Netflix on August 11. Heart of Stone Trailer: Gal Gadot is Hot on Alia Bhatt's Trail in the First Look at Netflix's Upcoming Spy-Action Film (Watch Video).

Heartstopper Season 2

The first season of Heartstopper instantly became a hit with a refreshing queer love story that was much needed. And the season 2 opening scene has given people all the feels already!

YOU - Last Season

You have been one of those that trades a problematic and sensitive subject with perfect ease with a lead who calls out any adoration or admiration for the lead character who is a stalker and a killer. It is this perfect pairing and Penn Badgley’s unapologetic disgust for the lead character he plays that made the series so loved. And as the lead actor announced and spoke about the final season of YOU, fans truly could not be more excited for it. As Joe returns to New York for one last time.

All The Light We Cannot See

All The Light We Cannot See is highly anticipated for various reasons. From the fact that it is bringing to life one of the most loved books to the excitement to see the stellar starcast to the core story itself, there is a lot to love in this movie. And the newest trailer of the film has glimpses of all this and more and well fans cannot wait to finally see this movie! Squid Game Season 2: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo to Return to the Netflix Series; Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul and More Join the Show (Watch Video).

The Witcher Season 3

While it is not the last season of The Witcher, many fans are calling it just that - since it is the last season with Henry Caviil as The Witcher. And well, the clip from the show perfectly captures all that people love about this show.

The Squid Game Season 2

Are you ready for Squid game season 2? Well, we all are. Actor Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo and fresh, new players will play the deadly game of life, death and money. Check out the cast announcement of the much-awaited series.

In addition to this, fans were also excited to hear about the Season 2 of Wednesday, the newest season of LUPIN and of course Season 4 of Emily in Paris. Netflix Tudum also revealed the official gameplay of The Queen’s Gambit Chess. What are you most excited about from the Netflix Tudum Brazil announcement?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).