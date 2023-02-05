This week two big OTT releases have audiences' attention for sure as we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies coming on the OTT platforms like Netflix, Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more. The first exciting release to talk about is the web series Farzi. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi unite for this thriller show from The Family Man fame Raj & DK. It features Shahid Kapoor’s Sunny plays a criminal who has started printing counterfeit bills. While Vijay plays Michael, a task force officer who is out to get him. Farzi also stars Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait and is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. Thunivu OTT Release: Ajith Kumar’s Thriller Drama to Stream From February 8 on Netflix.

On the other hand, Netflix's anticipated psychological thriller series You is coming with Season 4. Yes, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back for more when You Season 4, Part 1 drops on Feb 9. This season will be split into two parts, with Part 2 dropping a month later on March 9. So get ready to proceed in Joe's life as You Season 4 arrives on Netflix on February 9. Kajol and Aamir Khan's Salaam Venky is coming to ZEE5 on February 10. Viewers can check out the detailed list of every OTT releases lined up for release this week. Rashami Desai, Farah Khan Spotted at Rakhi Sawant’s Mother’s Last Rites (View Pics & Videos).

Series Releasing on OTT

Netflix

1. You Season 4 - Part 1: 9th February 2023

2. Love is Blind S3: 10th February 2023

3. Love to Hate You: 10th February 2023 | Korean

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Not Dead Yet: 9th February 2023

2. Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama: 10th February 2023

3. Marvel's Studios Legends S2: 10th February 2023

Amazon Prime Video

1. Farzi: 10th February 2023

Sony LIV

1. Nijam With Smita: 10th February 2023 | Telugu

Hoichoi

1. Gobhir Joler Maach: 10th February 2023 | Bengali

MX Player

1. Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt: 12th February 2023

Shemaroo ME

1. Gota Soda S3: 9th February 2023 | Gujarati

Movies Arriving on OTT

Netflix

1. Bill Russell: Legend: 8th February 2023

2. 10 Days of a Good Man: 10th February 2023 | Turkish

3. Your Place OR Mine: 10th February 2023

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

1. Thunivu: 8th February 2023 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Raajahyogam: 9th February 2023 | Telugu

ZEE5

1. Salaam Venky: 10th February 2023

2. Vedha: 10th February 2023 | Kannada

