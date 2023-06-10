Renowned YouTuber Dream has made the decision to resume wearing a mask, indicating a permanent shift. YouTube, a dynamic platform encompassing various niches and creators, is home to immensely successful individuals who amass hundreds of millions of subscribers and garner millions of views per video. Despite their massive following, some of these creators may remain relatively unknown to wider audiences. Jennifer Lawrence Expresses Eagerness To Reprise As Katniss Everdeen In Upcoming Hunger Games Film.

YouTuber Dream announces he will return to wearing his mask at all times and has deleted his face reveal video due to the hate he received. pic.twitter.com/SuzmryExia — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2023

Among them is 23-year-old content creator Dream, celebrated for his Minecraft content, boasting over 30 million subscribers. Throughout his career, Dream maintained a veil of anonymity, consistently concealing his face behind a mask.

According to Comicbook and Dexerto, earlier this year, Dream opted for a face reveal, hoping to expand his on-camera presence and enjoy public outings without the need for a mask. Unfortunately, the face reveal encountered a backlash. Dream faced unkind comments about his appearance, receiving downvotes and enduring mockery. The experience proved arduous, leading Dream to distance himself from the face reveal video. In his latest video, which featured comedic elements with friends jesting about his looks and potential financial losses, Dream deleted the face reveal and disclosed his intent to revert to wearing a mask permanently.

On June 9, Dream uploaded a YouTube video titled ‘bye, from Dream,’ where he said he’d be deleting his famous face reveal and will be going back to wearing a mask.

