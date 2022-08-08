DJ Maitre Kenobi is a Parisian powerhouse for new age experimental music. Franck Kanga picked the stage name DJ Maitre Kenobi at the start of his music career and has took this persona to the top of the charts and has found his way in the favourite playlists of many. His critically acclaimed singles Ocean, Studio and Fighter have found appeal within international audiences and are a breakthrough in experimental techno sounds.

Kenobi produces his tracks as well as for his music label. The 33-year-old founded Polymath Records and works with his signed talent to produce their music and mentors them with their musical endeavours.

Kenobi - Kanga started his journey with music at the age of 7! He started learning the sax and for years played jazz. But like a true artist he didn’t let himself be bound in a box- he has always followed his heart and boldly taken on many ambitious musical moves.

Kanga says, “When I made the switch to start producing as DJ Maitre, I was able to build a personal space entirely dedicated to my music. As Maitre Kenobi I’m a man of music in all senses - my end and beginning are in it. I think it is a very powerful tool that allows me to be with my craft completely”.

Kenobi plans on touring the world and focusing on live shows to bring out the beauty of his work to listeners in real time and experience the power of music with many others. Polymath Records and Kenobi have a lineup of singles coming out soon that Kenobi plans on adding to his set list.