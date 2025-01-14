Bollywood – a world drenched in glitz, glamour, and endless fame, where every actor dreams of stardom. But let’s talk about something different: stepping away from the limelight. It’s rare for stars to leave it all behind and embrace spirituality, yet one actress did just that. She walked away from fame to live the peaceful life of a monk. And, if you didn’t know, this actress was a showstopper! Her beauty once rivalled big names like Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen in the Miss India competition. We’re talking about none other than the incredible Barkha Madan! She is a former beauty queen who competed in the 1994 Miss India pageant. Later made her mark in Bollywood but eventually left the glamour world behind. Embracing spirituality, Barkha became a Buddhist monk, choosing a path of inner peace over fame. Who Is Elle Macpherson? Meet ‘Friends’ Guest Star and Australian Supermodel Who Revealed About Breast Cancer Journey, Refused Chemotherapy.

Meet Barkha Madan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIF IBRAHIM I Documentary Photographer (@framesbyasiff)

Barkha Madan: A True Beauty Queen

Barkha Madan made her presence felt in the 1994 Miss India pageant, competing alongside future icons like Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai. While Sushmita and Aishwarya grabbed the top two spots, Barkha didn’t go unnoticed. She won the title of Miss Tourism India, a prestigious award that led her to represent the country at the Miss Tourism International pageant in Malaysia. There, she impressed the judges and secured a commendable third runner-up position, further solidifying her status as a standout beauty queen.

Glam Queen

Barkha Madan (Photo Credits: X)

Star is Born: Bollywood Debut in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Barkha made a sensational debut in 1996 with Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Rekha, marking her entry into the Bollywood industry. Despite numerous offers, Barkha turned down roles that didn’t challenge her, seeking more meaningful characters beyond the usual glamorous.

Barkha Madan's Groundbreaking Performance in Bhoot

Her portrayal of a ghost in Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot (2003) was a game-changer, earning her widespread acclaim for her remarkable acting in supernatural horror.

From Acting to Producing: Barkha Madan’s Entrepreneurial Leap

Venturing into film production, Barkha founded her own company and produced Soch Lo and Surkhaab, which gained attention at film festivals.

The Spiritual Transformation: Barkha Madan’s Journey to Becoming a Monk

During the making of Surkhaab, Barkha shocked everyone by announcing her decision to become a Buddhist monk, embracing the name Gyalten Samten and embarking on a transformative spiritual journey.

Finding True Self

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barkha Madan (@barkhamadan17)

