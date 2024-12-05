Samantha Lawrence, one-half of the UK hip-hop duo Wee Papa Girl Rappers, has passed away at the age of 55. Samantha and her sister Sandra made up the duo, known for their hit single Wee Rule, which reached number six on the UK singles chart in 1988. As per reports, Sandra confirmed that her sister passed away peacefully in London after being diagnosed with secondary cancer earlier this year. Julien Arnold, Canadian Stage Actor, Dies at 60 During ‘A Christmas Carol’ Performance.

Samantha Lawrence No More

