On March 16, Ed Sheeran concluded the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) with a memorable performance in Mumbai, marking a highlight of his Asia and Europe Tour. Following an electrifying concert held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the British singer is now bidding adieu to his fans and well-wishers. A video captured by a paparazzo and shared on Instagram showcases the “Perfect” hitmaker departing Mumbai. As Ed bids farewell, he graciously acknowledges and bids adieu to the shutterbugs at the airport. Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: British Singer and Diljit Dosanjh Wow Audience With Collaborative ‘Lover’ Performance (Watch Video).

Ed Sheeran At Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

