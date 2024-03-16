Ed Sheeran made his Indian fans go crazy at his concert as he graced the stage at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. The "Shape of You" singer delivered a dynamic performance alongside Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh. Their rendition of Diljit's hit song “Lover” set the stage ablaze. Ed Sheeran also performed his own chart-toppers at the concert, like “Perfect”, while the crowd cheered him on enthusiastically. Watch the video below to catch the excitement! Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: Excited Crowd of Fans Await Singer’s Arrival Ahead of His Performance (Watch Video).

Watch Ed Sheeran Performing On "Perfect"

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran Perform On "Lover"

