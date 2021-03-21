Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at the Maharashtra government on Twitter. Kangana reacted to a news piece on Twitter that says former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 cr every month. Reacting to the news piece, Kangana tweeted: "When I called out corruption and ill administration of Maharashtra government I faced so much abuses, threats, criticism I retaliated but when my loyalty for my beloved city was questioned I cried silently. When they illegally demolished my house many cheered and celebrated." Kangana Ranaut in Legal Trouble for Allegedly Defaming the Sikh Community; Complaint Filed Before Delhi Court Seeking FIR Against the Actress.

"In coming days they will be fully exposed, today I stand vindicated, hence it is proven in my brave Rajputana blood flows the loyalty and true love for the land that feeds me and my family. I am a true desh bhakt not haramkhor #MahaVasooliAghadi #AnilDeshmukh #ParambirSingh," she added. In September last year, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished parts of Kangana's office located in Bandra, citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9. Kangana Ranaut Meets I & B Minister Prakash Javadekar to Discuss Discrimination Against Women and Outsiders in Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Maharashtra Govt

In coming days they will be fully exposed, today I stand vindicated, hence it is proven in my brave Rajputana blood flows the loyality and true love for the land that feeds me and my family. I am a true desh bhakt not haramkhor #MahaVasooliAghadi #AnilDeshmukh #ParambirSingh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 20, 2021

Kangana recently paid a visit to her Bandra office for a meeting and expressed on social media that she is heartbroken once again to see its condition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).