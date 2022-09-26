BLACKPINK's Lisa always creates magic with her stylish looks that are too hot to handle! The Shut Down singer kept it voguish in netted tank top and denim skirt as she went an extra mile ahead in exuding her charm with perfection! The 'Lalisa' inscribed tank top was styled with a puffed sleeveless crop jacket. Meanwhile, she gave a modish detail to her denim skirt as it featured a pocket on one side and a long tail-like cut on the other. View latest pics of the K-pop star below! BLACKPINK's Lisa Sizzles in Black Corset Top and Mini Skirt As She Exudes Gorgeousness in Recent Instagram Post; View Pics

View Pics of Lisa in Netted Tank Top and Denim Skirt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

