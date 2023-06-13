If you haven't heard of BTS, you're probably living under a rock or have recently woken up from a coma. This K-pop has such a mega following all over the world that their fanbase is seen nothing less than a massive cult (after all they are called BTS ARMY). But every rise to the top story has a humble start and before these boys - RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope became top-charting global stars, they were just seven normal kids from Korea pursuing their dreams. Jungkook's Sleepy Live Stream Takes Twitter by Storm, Draws 6 Million Viewers for 21 Minutes (Watch Video).
After years of struggle and toiling it hard in the cutthroat music scene, BTS released their first-ever single, 'No More Dream' in 2013 and the rest, as they say, is humble history bowing before them. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Blonde Hair Look Photos: TaeTae Flaunts New Look, Pics and Videos of K-Pop Idol Go Viral.
In celebration of their upcoming 10th anniversary, let’s take a look at the origins of BTS and how each members was discovered.
RM
View this post on Instagram
Let's start with the leader of the group. Kim Namjoon, aka RM, was inspired by Epik High’s ''Fly'' when he was in sixth grade. In 2007, when RM was in middle school, he started rapping under the name Runch Randa and decide to join a rap crew called Daenamhyup consisting of three members, namely, Iron (the finalist from Show Me the Money 3), Supreme Boi ( currently Big Hit Entertainment producer), and KIDOH (from Top Dogg). He met Untouchable's Sleepy, who was a judge of an audition. Impressed by his rapping style and voice tone, Sleepy recommended his name to producer Bang Si Hyuk. Later, RM auditioned for Big Hit and was selected instantly. In 2010, he became the first member/ trainee.
Suga
View this post on Instagram
Min Yoongi from Daegu was also an underground hip-hop artist under the name Gloss when he was in high school. Yoongi was a rapper-producer for an underground group called D TOWN. In an interview, Suga revealed that he auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment after he saw a flyer of the company for a rap competition called Hit It. Well, Suga never won the title. Later, Big Hit Entertainment signed him as a producer and trainee. He was the second person who joined the group in 2010.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).