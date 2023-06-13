If you haven't heard of BTS, you're probably living under a rock or have recently woken up from a coma. This K-pop has such a mega following all over the world that their fanbase is seen nothing less than a massive cult (after all they are called BTS ARMY). But every rise to the top story has a humble start and before these boys - RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope became top-charting global stars, they were just seven normal kids from Korea pursuing their dreams. Jungkook's Sleepy Live Stream Takes Twitter by Storm, Draws 6 Million Viewers for 21 Minutes (Watch Video).

After years of struggle and toiling it hard in the cutthroat music scene, BTS released their first-ever single, 'No More Dream' in 2013 and the rest, as they say, is humble history bowing before them. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Blonde Hair Look Photos: TaeTae Flaunts New Look, Pics and Videos of K-Pop Idol Go Viral.

In celebration of their upcoming 10th anniversary, let’s take a look at the origins of BTS and how each members was discovered.

RM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Let's start with the leader of the group. Kim Namjoon, aka RM, was inspired by Epik High’s ''Fly'' when he was in sixth grade. In 2007, when RM was in middle school, he started rapping under the name Runch Randa and decide to join a rap crew called Daenamhyup consisting of three members, namely, Iron (the finalist from Show Me the Money 3), Supreme Boi ( currently Big Hit Entertainment producer), and KIDOH (from Top Dogg). He met Untouchable's Sleepy, who was a judge of an audition. Impressed by his rapping style and voice tone, Sleepy recommended his name to producer Bang Si Hyuk. Later, RM auditioned for Big Hit and was selected instantly. In 2010, he became the first member/ trainee.

Suga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

Min Yoongi from Daegu was also an underground hip-hop artist under the name Gloss when he was in high school. Yoongi was a rapper-producer for an underground group called D TOWN. In an interview, Suga revealed that he auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment after he saw a flyer of the company for a rap competition called Hit It. Well, Suga never won the title. Later, Big Hit Entertainment signed him as a producer and trainee. He was the second person who joined the group in 2010.

J-Hope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

The success of BTS can be credited to the fact that Big Hit took not just singers, but also dancers and producers as a part of the band, making it a holistic experience for its audience. Before BTS, J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) was a dancer in his hometown of Gwangju and auditioned for JYP Entertainment. He participated in the competition but never made it to the finals. Even though he was out from the dance competition, J-hope never lost his hope. He auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment and made it through.

Jin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Kim Seol Jin, who is currently serving in the military had a different casting experience. He was scouted by SM Entertainment while on the streets of his hometown in Anyang. Jin didn't approach because he thought it was a scam and never followed up with the company. As a college student, he was scouted again this time by Big Hit Entertainment as he was leaving a bus and convinced him to audition for the company.

Jimin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Jimin, whose full name is Park Jimin, was the last member to join BTS. It is to be heard that Jimin was the best dancer in his school. While a student at the Busan High School of Arts, where he studied under the Department of Dance, a teacher insisted on auditioning for Big Hit Entertainment in Busan. After he passed the audition, Jimin was asked to shift to Seoul, where he became a trainee. He debuted in 2013.

V

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

When we say V's story is inconvenient, we mean it. Kim Tae Hyung's story is the perfect rags-to-riches tale. He was born in a family of farmer in Daegu. Even though he was poor, he never stopped following his passion. Once, his friend insisted V accompany him for an audition held by Big Hit Entertainment at Daegu. Even though his friend never made it, V got the chance. A team member from Big Entertainment insisted V participate in the singing competition, which he did. He was the only person who got selected that day from Daegu.

Jungkook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (전정국) Updates (@jungkook_bighitentertainment)

Jungkook/JK (birth name Jeon Jeongguk) is the youngest member of the band. Kookie (nickname) auditioned for the third season of Superstar K in Busan and was eliminated in the audition round. The show helped him to be scouted by at least seven agencies. In the end, Jungkook chose Big Hit Entertainment to become a trainee. Years later, Jungkook revealed that he opted for Big Hit Entertainment because of RM, who impressed him with his rapping, which made Jungkook want to train and work with him. Long story short, RM's music and style inspired Jungkook to be a member of BTS.

After the release of their first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100, ''Dynamite,'' in August 2020, BTS never looked back. On their 10th Anniversary, all we can say keep making music and inspire people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).