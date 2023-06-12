BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, is known for his versatile style. In Kim Taehyung's recent pictures, he is seen flaunting his new blonde hair look. BTS V looks stylish in these pictures, and his new blonde hair look adds an extra edge to his style game. "Handsome boy [sic]," a user commented on one of Kim Taehyung's pictures. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Holidays in Paris, Shares Cool Selfie on Instagram (View Pic).

Check Kim Taehyung's New Look Here:

BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung:

OH MY GOD THE WAY KIM TAEHYUNG KEEP PLAYING WITH HIS BLONDE HAIR, HES SO HOT pic.twitter.com/NJTSAN2keU — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) June 11, 2023

BTS V New Look:

Kim Taehyung up-close looking at fanmeeting today! pic.twitter.com/8mwzDxWIG4 — V STREAM 💜 (TAE CREW) (@tetestream_) June 11, 2023

BTS V in Blonde Hair:

Kim Taehyung really has no bad angle, he’s a perfection 🫠 pic.twitter.com/vBQUHgSiES — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) June 11, 2023

Kim Taehyung's New Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)