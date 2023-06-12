On Sunday, BTS member Jungkook, unable to doze off, decided to connect with fans via a live stream on Weverse. Little did he know that he would unintentionally capture the hearts of 6 million viewers as he peacefully drifted off to sleep. At 7 in the morning, feeling restless, Jungkook initiated a live session on Weverse. Dressed in a black short-sleeved T-shirt that showcased his tattoos, he comfortably settled in his bed, wrapped in crisp white sheets. Engaging in conversation with fans, he playfully remarked, "If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy," showcasing his black pillow to the camera. Soon after, much to the delight of viewers, the singer peacefully drifted off to sleep, unaware of the captivating effect he had on the audience. The live stream continued for an additional 21 minutes, enchanting nearly 6 million people who watched intently from their screens, indulging in this endearing moment with Jungkook. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Blonde Hair Look Photos: TaeTae Flaunts New Look, Pics and Videos of K-Pop Idol Go Viral.

Check Out The Video Here:

A cute summary of Jungkook’s Weverse live today 💜 pic.twitter.com/ClYzDtCGKc — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 (@_RapperJK) June 12, 2023

