Song Joong-ki's marriages always make a lot of noise. Be it the lavish and well-attended wedding with Song Hye Ko or his recent registered marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, Joong-ki's nuptials are always the talk of the town. His fans have always supported him and still do, that's perhaps the reason why Joong-ki confirmed the news of his marriage to Saunders on his official fan cafe page. Now it's only obvious for us to know a bit more about the British beauty who captured his heart. While digging about her, we found out that she has been part of several English movies and series, apart from Italian ones. One of them was Hillary Duff's 2003 flick The Lizzie McGuire Movie where she played an extra. Here’s What Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ Child Would Look Like According to a Korean TV Show.

For those who were born in the 90s or 2000s, Lizzie McGuire was a permanent entertainment fixture. This Disney series was everyone's favourite which was later turned into a movie. In The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Duff as Lizzie goes to Rome for a trip but ends up getting dragged into trouble of strange kinds. In one of the scenes, Lizzie’s best friend approaches two Italian girls for information and spots a magazine with Lizzie on its cover. One of these Italian girls was Katy Saunders.

TIL that Song Joongki's new wife, Katy Louise Saunders was an extra with a speaking role in the Lizzie McGuire movie (cute girl #1 in Italy). Coincidentally, her name is very similar to one of the main characters/antagonist in Lizzie McGuire (Kate Sanders) pic.twitter.com/Ze2GpWIIuX — hermitdefrag (@hermitdefrag) January 30, 2023

Interestingly, the main antagonist of The Lizzie McGuire Movie is also named Kate Sanders. What's further interesting is that Song Joong-ki hadn't even debuted by 2003. His first movie was a period film that was released in 2008.

