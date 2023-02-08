Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders with a heartfelt letter to fans. In his letter he also stated that they are expecting a child together as well. And while many are over the moon about his marriage and the fact that he is about to be a father, we are all still a bit in the dark about who Katy is exactly. So let's take a look at a few facts about the British actress and wife of Joong Ki. Here’s What Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ Child Would Look Like According to a Korean TV Show.

Katy Louise Saunders is Based in Italy

The actress moved to Rome because of her father's occupation and spent her childhood in the predominantly Italian-speaking capital. She still stuck to her British roots while at an English school and that is where she fluently talked in her mother tongue.

Acting Debut

Katy made her acting debut at 18 years old in the Italian drama Un viaggio chiamato amore, which translates to A Journey Called Love. She portrayed a younger version of the protagonist, who is later played by Laura Morante in the film.

Did a Commercial With George Clooney

Katy previously starred in a Nespresso commercial with George Clooney as well. And it turns out the ad is quite famous in Korea as many netizens remember watching it too.

Katy's Cameo in Lizzie McGuire Movie

Hilary Duff's iconic film The Lizzie McGuire Movie saw the Disney star on a holiday to Rome. The British actress is credited at the end of the film as an extra. Katy appears in one scene where one of Lizzie's best friends, Gordo approaches a pair of Italian girls.

Katy Won an Award for her Role in The Borgia

Katy Saunders played the role of Giulia Farnese in the 2006 film, The Borgia, which earned her the Best New Performer award at the Toulouse Cinespaña Film Festival.

Katy's Filmography

Katy has not only appeared in The Lizzie McGuire Movie and The Borgia, but also a 2004 episode of Law and Order, the 2013 film Third Person alongside Liam Neeson, Mila Kunis, Adrien Brody, Olivia Wilde and James Franco. And more recently the 2018 thriller Welcome Home, which co-stars Emily Ratajkowski and Aaron Paul.

She's Not Active on Social Media

Although she does have profiled on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, her accounts have not been publicly updated for a long time. Which is why it's probably harder to find any updates on her.

