Woo Do-hwan celebrates his birthday today. He celebrated with his Tempted co-star Kim Min-Jae. There was a cake but it seems the two actors shared an inside joke and cracked up. We would do anything to know that but we will move on to more doable or rather stuff we can discuss more. Before Woo Do-hwan became a sensational male lead in dramas, he had his fair share of smaller non-distinct roles. They are mostly cameos or short roles but the guy managed to make a mark even in those. Let us tell you about three of them. Snowdrop, Sweet Home, Happiness - 5 Korean-Dramas That Fooled Us With Misleading Titles.

Wait before we begin, we have to add here that Do-hwan also had a small role in Come Come Absolutely Come which marks his debut in Kdrama land in 2011. But we couldn't find any image of his or a video.

Shut Up The Flower Boy Band

Clearly, he was one of the extras in the show, probably one of the students who lurk around.

𝐊𝐢𝐦 𝐇𝐚-𝐉𝐢𝐧 (𝐘𝐨𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐧-𝐊𝐲𝐮) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐨 𝐊𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐠 (𝐊𝐢𝐦 𝐌𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐤). The drama depicts their friendships, loves and passion for music. and I play as a random extra like those silent classmates that hover and blend in the background ㅎㅎ pic.twitter.com/QlYyGrVQux — REST (@_wdohwaan) January 19, 2021

Sweet Stranger and Me

With that hair, Do-hwan does look cute but also pained. Do-hwan plays Wan-shik who isn't on the hero's side and does a swell job of being a baddie. The King: Eternal Monarch, Vincenzo, Goblin - 5 Slow-Motion Walk Scenes In Korean Dramas That Live Rent-Free In Our Head.

Drama World

Woo Do-hwan is damn cute here. He was the second lead at first and then gets the girl. This is one of those situations that we keep dreaming about - of suddenly landing in a world which is inside a Korean drama!

There are others as well like Woo Do-hwan's role in Master which released in 2016 or the one in Operation Chromite. But these three really stand out for us at the glow-up he had from 2011 to 2016.

