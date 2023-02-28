Lee Min-ho is timing his projects really well. He turned grey in his last outing in Pachinko season 1 with Hansu and will continue the streak in the second season as well. So that his fans don't get upset, he also has Ask The Stars for those fans who love to see him in romantic series. Presently, it is reported that Lee Min-Ho is shooting for Pachinko 2 in Canada. He even posted on Instagram saying 'I will be back'. His The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Woo Do Hwan and Kim Beom wished him luck for the second season. But we now noticed that the post is gone! Lee Min-Ho Arrives In Canada To Shoot Pachinko 2; Woo Do Hwan and Kim Beom Shower Good Wishes On Him

Lee Min Ho was spotted at the Incheon airport on February 17, reportedly leaving for Canada to shoot Pachinko 2. While there are several posts on his life in Canada while he gets busy with filming, the one where he says 'I will be back' is not there. We wonder if the production team had anything to about it.

Lee Min Ho replied to Woo Do Hwan and Kim Beom! WDH & KBM : Have a safe trip🙌 LMH : ♥ Lee Min Ho seems to have replied to his friends as soon as he arrived in Toronto😍 He is a kind man who replies to his friends with cute ♥#LeeMinHo #이민호 #李敏镐 #イ・ミンホ #Pachinko pic.twitter.com/3f6MEcVk0S — machi (@machi6221) February 17, 2023

To be fair, we aren't the only ones who spotted the missing post. Even Lee Min-ho's fans are a bit baffled by this. Personal Touch: 5 Reasons Why Lee Min-Ho and Son Ye Jin's Kdrama Series Is Still Our Comfort Show.

Lee Min Ho deleted that i will be back plane post👀 this is the first time he deleted his instagram post like????????? — 🥵🔥 (@lmhysoht) February 27, 2023

Well, we are sure there's a legit reason behind this. But we are glad Lee Min Ho is keeping us updated on what he is doing in Canada when not filming Pachinko 2.

