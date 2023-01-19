Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in Gyeongseong Creature, Woo Do Hwan in Bloodhound and Jeon Do-Yeon in Crash Course In Romance (Photo credit: Twitter)

This year will be exceptional for Korean drama fans. A lot of our favourite actors and actresses are making a comeback. Now that makes us really excited. We often find it difficult to function if we don't watch Shah Rukh Khan in theatres once every year and yet he is arriving with Pathan in 2023 after four years. Similarly, there are a few actors from Korean drama land we really love to see on screen but for them, less is more. Cha Eun Woo and Ha Yoon Kyung in Talks To Join Jo Woo Jin for New Crime Drama ‘Bulk’

Fortunately, this year will be a good mix of them all. We have compiled a list of seven of these actors and actresses we are stoked to watch on screen.

Park Seo Joon

One of the most popular Korean drama actors in recent times, Park Seo Joon will have a great year. Not only is he making his Hollywood debut with the sequel to Captain Marvel, Marvels but will also adorn our second screens with Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix. The latter is a creature thriller that will stream in the second half of 2023. The last time we saw him was for Itaewon Class if we don't consider the reality show he did in 2022.

Woo Do Hwan

Woo Do Hwan's last kdrama release was King: The Eternal Monarch in 2020. He then enlisted in the army for mandatory service. He will be seen in Bloodhounds and Joseon Lawyer this year.

Jeon Do Yeon

Jeon Do Yeon, who we are now watching in Crash Course In Romance on Netflix has returned to Korean dramas after a break. She was last seen in Lost in 2021. So far, the lady has been quite interesting in the show.

Jeon do yeon as nam haeng seon in crash course in romance 2023 pic.twitter.com/3nClA8I28L — rei media (@73hahn) January 16, 2023

Kang So Ra

This is perhaps a huge comeback as Kang So Ra returns to Television after Revolutionary Love which aired in 2017. She is presently seen on Can We Be Strangers? as a divorce lawyer. The Dream High 2 alum looks sharp in the comedy series.

#KangSora and #JangSeungJo star in the tale of a divorced lawyer who is forced to reunite – and work – with her annoying ex-husband! 🤦🏻‍♀️📜⚖️ Don’t miss the 1/18 premiere of #StrangersAgain on #Viki: https://t.co/ztX3izU6IX pic.twitter.com/U7K7uYTAJG — Viki (@Viki) January 18, 2023

Go Hyun-jung

Go Hyun Jung is making a grand comeback with Netflix's Mask Girl. The latter is a commentary on a world obsessed with looks where an insecure girl wears a mask in the night to make herself interesting. Hyun-Jung has been away from the camera since 2018 and thus, this series becomes all the more exciting. Netflix Issues Statement After Two Actors From Its Project in Mexico Killed in Car Crash.

Yang Se Jong

The baby-face and cute actor from Dr Romantic and Still 17 will be back to enthrall us with his acting skills after 4 years with Doona opposite Bae Suzy. His last Kdrama release was My Country the New Age in 2019. The show will stream on Netflix.

IDOL Bae Suzy with Yang Sejong for #Doona 🥺💚 pic.twitter.com/85a7vaOv2Z — kath (@kdramatreats) January 17, 2023

Shin Hye-Sun

The actress who left everyone envious and impressed with Mr Queen in 2021, will be back with yet another stirring series called See You In My 19th Life. Although the airing date has still not been confirmed, Netflix's recent lineup announcements confirm it for this year.

These comebacks are making us giddy with excitement. Most of these shows look really promising and cater to a lot of genres. 2023 is going be crazy!

