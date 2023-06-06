Yet another month has begun with a bunch of interesting kdramas ready to unload on us. June marks the sixth month of the year and by now, you get an idea where the trend is headed. Last year, it was all about realistic endings over happy endings. Some worked, others couldn't. Fortunately, a pattern is yet to emerge in 2023 and we are definitely glad about it. Today, we will talk about some of the kdrama releases of the week and where you can watch them. From Bloodhounds to King The Land, 5 K-Dramas to Debut In June and Where To Watch Them Online.

The Villain of Romance

June 5, Viki

This is a story about two individuals who look at love in a very concerning way. Cha Sun Woo stars as Kang Hee Jae, who thinks he is a cool guy but isn't when it comes to love. Ha Seung Ri plays Ban Yu Jin, a woman who can't go past 100 days in any relationship. What happens they these two date?

Love Tractor

June 7, iQiyi International

Last year Semantic Error, a BL romance, created a storm. The makers of the same are back with yet another m-m love story. A disappointed city boy and a perky country guy... you know the drill, right? Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won Confirm Pregnancy and Marriage Plans! View Deets Inside.

Bloodhounds

June 9, Netflix

An action noir based on a webtoon, Bloodhounds sees Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi band together against dangerous people. Stay tuned for some heady dose of bromance.

