K-pop band Blackpink is receiving a lot of love, and fans want to be constantly updated about what’s happening with the group or its members. In this article, we bring you the latest news about Blackpink Jennie, Lisa’s renewal contract and the once again emerging dating rumours of BTS V and Jennie.

Rumours About Jennie and BTS V Dating Resurface

Once again, the dating rumours of BTS V and Jennie have come up, as fans spot certain similarities between their Instagram posts. On July 12, Jennie posted photos with the caption "a few weeks back." The first few images caught attention, as keen users recognised that she was wearing the same outfit as seen in photos and videos of her and V taking a stroll in Paris. It has once again given rise to speculations about the two being together. BLACKPINK Becomes First K-Pop Group to Headline Concert in Vietnam, Check Out Tour Dates Here!.

Jennie Appears on Dua Lipa’s Podcast

Jennie was the newest guest on Dua Lipa’s podcast called At Your Service, where she spoke about various aspects of her life, making her fans emotional. In the show, she revealed her K-pop journey, moving to New Zealand at a young age and how becoming a K-pop idol restricted her from doing a lot of things. She said she assumed she needed to break more limits for individuals in her way of life. She wanted people to understand that they don't have to express themselves in a way other people want them to; instead, they should just be who they are.

Jennie Opens About Feeling Burnout

Blackpink Jennie also spoke about how her career took a toll on her physical health. She spoke about the challenges of performing in concerts, admitting that compared to her fellow group members, she often faced more injuries. This aspect of her career became a significant source of stress and concern for her. “I’ve constantly hurt myself during performances and lives compared to other girls, and it was just a stressful thing in my life,” she said. BLACKPINK Scripts History! Born Pink World Tour Becomes First Tour by Female Asian Stars To Sell Over One Million Tickets.

YG Entertainment Responds to Rumours of Lisa Leaving

A South Korean publication reported that there was a "high chance" of Lisa leaving YG Entertainment once her contract expires in August 2023. While it sparked rumours of the band breaking away, YG Entertainment responded, “The uncertainty is due to (Blackpink's ongoing) world tour as well as Lisa's individual activities. It has nothing to do with contract renewals which are currently under discussion.”

So now you know what’s happening in Blackpink and its members’ lives. Stay tuned for more weekly updates on your favourite band.

