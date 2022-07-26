K-pop superband BTS member J-Hope has made a good start in the US Billboard's main albums chart for this week. He is placed 17th on the Billboard 200 with his first formal solo album, 'Jack in the Box', Billboard said on social media Tuesday, reports Yonhap, a news agency. J-hope Releases Teaser Photo for Jack in the Box Album and Concept Photos for New Single ‘More’.

'Arson', one of the two main singles from the album, landed at 96th on the Hot 100 main singles chart. 'Jack in the Box', featuring 10 songs, is also the first-ever official solo album from BTS, which recently announced a new chapter of its career with a focus on individual projects. BTS’ Jung Ho-seok aka J-Hope To Release His Solo Album in Mid-July.

The album topped iTunes' top albums charts in 49 countries around the world, including the US, Britain, France and Japan, upon its release on July 15. J-Hope left for the US on Monday to headline the main stage of the annual Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago on July 31, the first time for a K-pop idol singer.

