After the recent announcement that BTS will be focusing more on their solo projects, it seems we may get a taste of what that's like sooner than we think. The band's member Jhope will be releasing his solo album sometime in the middle of July. Many fans are hoping the album will be released before his performance at Lollapalooza next month and that he will perform songs from his new album at the event. We can't wait! BTS' Jin Drops Cute Selcas With J-Hope on Instagram And Here's How RM Teased Hyung About his Social Media Skills!

View tweet below:

🚨 BTS’ J-Hope to release his first solo album in July. pic.twitter.com/hX2DKgNQr2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)