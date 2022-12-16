Park Seo Joon in Shut Up Family, in Dream High 2, and in The Perfect Game (Photo credit: Twitter)

Park Seo Joon has been making waves on the global scene for a while now. His shows namely She Was Pretty, Itaewon Class, etc have made him quite popular with the Hallyu audience. It will only reach a fever pitch when he finally makes his appearance on the big screen in Captain Marvel 2. While we wait for that, we would like to bring your attention to the movies and series that the man has done but has eluded your notice. Check these out. Park Seo Joon To Join Brie Larson's Captain Marvel 2; Here're Five Kdramas Of The Actor You Can Binge-Watch On Netflix.

The Perfect Game (2011)

Park Seo Joon played a small role of Chill Goo in his debut film The Perfect Game about Baseball Pitchers from the 80s. He can be seen cheering from the stadium.

Bang Young Guk's I Remember (2011)

Park Seo Joon played a tormented man in the music video of Bang Yong-guk's single "I Remember."

Dream High 2 (2012)

Although his debut Kdrama series Dream High 2 garnered him a lot of attention, there are still many who aren't aware of the sequel to the hit musical series Dream High. Seo Joon also had GOT7's Jinyoung for company here.

Shut Up Family (2012)

Park Seo Joon played a young High school guy and perhaps this is where his friendship with Choi Woo Shik began as both can be seen here.

Pots of Gold (2013)

Park Seo Joon plays the bratty youngest son of a rich family who has major attitude issues. But he gets tamed by a simple girl. It's a typical Kdrama. The Marvels: Park Seo-joon to Play Noh-Varr in the Superhero Flick – Reports

Park Seo Joon is now Hollywood bound and we think, he deserves every bit of it.

