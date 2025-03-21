The controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun took a shocking turn after new revelations about the late actress came to light. Leaked audio recordings allegedly involving the Bloodhounds actress' marriage and abortion shook the internet. In a video released on Wednesday (March 19), YouTuber Lee Jin Ho claimed that Kim Sae Ron was already married to her Korean-American boyfriend in the US and a photo confirming the same was posted on Instagram in January 2025. He further alleged that she became pregnant and had an abortion. A new video released on the channel reveals a conversation between Sae Ron's close friend and a staff member from the actress's former agency, discussing the circumstances faced by the Mirror of the Witch star. Was Kim Sae Ron Married to a Korean-American Man and Pregnant Before Her Death? YouTuber Lee Jin Ho Makes Shocking Claims.

Lee Jin Ho Releases Phone Recording Between Kim Sae Ron’s Close Friend and Former Manager

Lee Jin Ho has released a new call recording between Kim Sae Ron's manager and a close friend, revealing details of abuse and the distressing conditions the actress may have faced during her marriage with her boyfriend. In the first audio, dated February 16, 2025 (the day the actress was found dead at her Seoul Home), the close friend said, "He would hit her and create a huge fuss. It was physical assault. I have pictures of his assault." She said that Sae Ron had once shown her a picture of a cut on her neck, which she said was a result of the abuse.

The second recording, which was also from the same day, revealed more disturbing details about their toxic relationship. The manager said that the actress's husband would send abusive messages and threats to them, and when they chose not to respond, he would try to connect using different numbers. She also revealed that Sae Ron apologized to them on multiple occasions for her husband's behaviour. She expressed that there is a high chance Kim Sae Ron's passing is linked to her husband's alleged abuse. ‘15-Year-Old Treated Like a Gold Digger’: Lee El Becomes First K-Artiste To Break Silence on Kim Sae Ron–Kim Soo Hyun Controversy (View Post).

In the video released on Wednesday, it was revealed that Kim Sae Ron's boyfriend was a Korean-American who worked at a top company in the US. The actress met him through a friend. Reports suggest that her trip to the US earlier this year was for her wedding preparations.

