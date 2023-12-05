December is here and winter is in. It's time for a warm snuggle under the blanket and for the lucky ones, cuddles even. The best part of this season is it's a perfect excuse to stay at home and go on a kdrama binge watch. What's even better is there are some delectable lineups this December. There's drama, romance, monsters, dark love and also, death. You wonder how is that warm and cozy? Well, accepting life as it is can be warm and comfortable. OTT Releases Of The Week: Geum Sae-rok and Noh Sang-hyun's Soundtrack #2 On Netflix, Asa Butterfield's Your Christmas Or Mine 2's Amazon Prime and More.

LatestLY picks five of these dramas that you can watch and where you can watch them. Mind you, the selections are based on the different moods one goes through in December.

My Man Is Cupid (Amazon Prime)

There's a scene in the series where Cupid, played Jang Dong-yoon, pairs people with their destined partner and then suddenly realises that a woman has none. This woman is Nana and he appears in front of her. This might be on many singles' minds, 'Do we even have a significant other fated to love us?' But the way the show is progressing, it will have a good ending. So guess the moral of the story is to stay hopeful. If no human partner, the cupid will take the place of your destined partner!

✨ my man is cupid Ep 2 : love thread It is rare for a person to be incapable of love , everyone gets a love sooner or later ...! #MyManIsCupid#MyManIsCupidEp2 pic.twitter.com/xVgprfwHWX — Oo_Womanyiaa (@KDramaWomaniya) December 2, 2023

Welcome to Samdal-ri (Netflix)

Kim Hye Sun returns to Netflix as Jo Sam-dal who reunites with her childhood friend and ex in Jeju Island, played by Ji Chang Wook. First, it's Wook... it is always a treat to watch him on screen, especially in a romantic drama. From what we have seen so far, there will be a lot of emotional twists and turns which will keep you hooked.

DOKYEOM NEW OST “SHORT HAIR” FOR WELCOME TO SAMDAL-RI TEASER HE SOUNDS AMAZING OMG I CANT WAIT pic.twitter.com/xkpAUyFUZz — 🌻 (@qtdkyeoms) December 1, 2023

Sweet Home 2 (Netflix)

Yes, this choice might surprise you but what we saw so far makes us impressed by it. While all the survivors will fight the monsters. there's a subtle but hopeful romance brewing between Song Kang and Go Min Si which will make this experience 'Sweet'. Song Kang Talks 'Sweet Home,' Being Dubbed as the Son of Netflix, His Skincare Routine.

Walau ga seintens season pertama terus lebih ke cara bertahan hidup, Sweet Home 2 ini kayak 'jembatan' antara season satu dan tiga. Di season dua, batas antara manusia sama monster beneran setipis itu. Belum lagi kejutan di episode akhir#SweetHome2 pic.twitter.com/6smYMgqe8X — Sofia! ✨ (@itzwoopy) December 2, 2023

Soundtrack #2 (Disney+)

The anthology series returns with the next story starring Geum Sae-rok, Noh Sang-hyun. These two used to be a couple who reunited after many years. This will be a perfect Christmas treat.

Death's Game, Amazon Prime

Now this is going to end the year with a bang. This series is loaded with cameos from Lee Do Hyun to Choi Si-woo. A man commits suicide and is punished by Death to live his life 12 times over with different personalities.

This list is a mixed bag like the kind of emotions we feel all through December. While the festivities keep a few morales high, some are equally troubled by their life. Many are fighting loneliness and more. Hope this list will be able to give you some respite.

