Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won who were co-stars in The Second Husband, are a couple in real life and recently announced their plans to get married. They are also expecting a baby together. The wedding will be held after "Cha Seo Won is discharged from the military", confirmed Hyun Kyung’s agency Yeojin Entertainment. Seo Won 's agency also released a statement on this. BLACKPINK's Jennie Party Viral Video: Watch 'Human Chanel' Dance at The Idol Premiere Afterparty.

View Statement and More Here:

