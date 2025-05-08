On Wednesday, May 7, Kim Sae Ron's late legal representative, Bu Ji Seok, and Garosero Research Institute head Kim Se Ui held a press conference in Seoul, where they made a shocking revelation. They released an audio recording of Kim Sae Ron speaking to an acquaintance, in which she admitted that she first became physical with Kim Soo Hyun in eighth grade, at the age of 14. Soon after the press conference ended, the Queen of Tears star's legal team released a lengthy statement calling the recording "AI-generated". During the press conference, Garosero also revealed that the informant who possessed sensitive audio recordings was attacked. ‘Was I Being Taken Advantage Of?’: Kim Sae Ron Admits Sexual Relationship With Kim Soo Hyun at Age 14; Leaked Audio Reveals Shocking Details.

Informant Who Leaked Kim Sae Ron’s Recordings Attacked

At the press conference, Kim Sae Ron's attorney, Bu Ji Seok and Gaorosero's Kim Se Ui revealed that they had initially planned to disclose the details after the South Korean presidential elections. However, they decided to speak earlier due to the severity of the situation."According to Koreboo, Garosero stated, "A month before the unfortunate incident of Kim Sae Ron taking her own life, an informant in New Jersey had an audio recording with criminal facts about an hour and thirty minutes long exposing the people who tormented her, Kim Soo Hyun, YouTubers and others."

Kim Sae Ron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김새론 (@ron_sae)

Sharing chilling details about the assault, Garosero revealed that the informant, who had many recordings made with the consent of Kim Sae Ron, was attacked by two assailants from Korea and China on May 1. They also shared that the case is being investigated by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and the New Jersey State Police. Additionally, they revealed that the informant was stabbed nine times in the neck area, leaving him seriously injured. They called it a "clear case of attempted murder." Kim Sae Ron’s Lawyer Bu Ji Seok Accused of Misconduct Over ‘Grooming’ Allegations Involving Kim Soo Hyun Amid Underage Dating Scandal.

Calling the audio recording released by Garosero AI-generated, Kim Soo Hyun's legal team said that the person who allegedly provided the recording had two versions of the story. According to them, the individual tried to contact GOLDMEDALIST (Soo Hyun's agency), demanding money in exchange for the file that contained positive comments said by the late Sae Ron about the actor. However, when they refused, the person joined hands with Garosero to release the forged recordings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).