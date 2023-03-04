Park Min Young is one of the most popular kdrama actresses globally. She anyway enjoyed a huge fan following in South Korea and now thanks to the Hallyu wave along with What's Wrong Secretary Kim, she has become a favourite of many fans worldwide. But the actress these days is often criticised for not showing much versatility. She seemed to have found a niche for herself in office dramas and stuck to it. Well we feel, in all this criticism, people are forgetting that Park Min Young plays the perfect co-worker we all will love to have. Park Min Young and Kim Sejeong Could Not Keep Calm Upon Seeing Each Other at 2022 Asia Artist Award!.

What do we generally want in a coworker? Someone who should be nice, kind, generous and helpful. Park Min Young's characters in her office dramas are more than just that. Let us tell you about five of them.

A New Leaf

Park Min Young plays an idealistic lawyer who will never compromise on her principles. But when the time needed it, she rises up to the occasion to collaborate with a person she didn't hold in many regards. Such coworkers teach you how to have principles but not be rigid about them.

Healer

If you are confused how Healer features on this list let us jog your memory. Ji Chang Wook's Healer masquerades as the meek new joinee reporter in the same tabloid as Park Min Young's Chae Young-shin. The latter turns into her protector ensuring he is shielded from the cruel world. Yes, it was all fake but the way she takes it upon herself to help a newbie at work is a rare quality.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Min Young's Kim Mi-so is self-assured, confident and clear about what she wants in life. You need such a determined and headstrong colleague to make you understand why you need to voice your concerns and stand by them.

Her Private Life

She is a great curator and also a fan girl. But she never lets the two lives overlap which is great learning for anyone. You learn the trick to not let your personal pursuits overpower your professional space. Hyun Bin-Son Ye jin, Ji Chang Wook-Park Min Young: Five Kdrama Kisses That Are Just Too Hot To Handle (Watch Videos).

Forecasting Love and Weather

It's not easy to work at a Met department as the predictions can go either way. This pressure makes Park Min Young's Jin Ha-kyung quite sensitive and also quite proactive. She tries to keep her calm during such testing times and when you have a coworker like that, you feel a certain faith to do your work properly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2023 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).