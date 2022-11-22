Reborn Rich has already premiered in SK last Friday. Song Joong-ki returned after the hit Vincenzo and thus, the buzz was extremely strong. The first three episodes are out for viewing and it seems the show has managed to meet people's expectations. For us, the presence of Park Jinyoung in the show was sudden and unexpected. We so weren't ready for that! Reborn Rich: 5 Indian Movies The Song Joong-ki Korean Drama Series Reminds Us Of.

So all of you who are suddenly hearing a lot about Reborn Rich and want to know what the fuss is all about, let us tell you what the show is and where and where you can watch it.

What is this show?

Reborn Rich revolves around Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki) who is an honest secretary of the Jin family but they betray and kill him. He comes back from the dead in the body of the family's youngest son and takes revenge on those who murdered him.

When to watch?

Reborn Rich airs thrice a week from Friday to Sunday at 10:20 pm (KST).

Where to watch?

While many reports suggest that the show is streaming on Netflix and Disney+, for the global audience, it's Viki. The episodes are over an hour long.

