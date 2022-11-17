Song Joong-ki is all set to return to the screens with Reborn Rich this Friday. The series will be streamed on Viki for a global audience. As much as we are stoked about watching him on the screens after Vincenzo, the plot of the series took us back to many of our own movies. Before we tell you what they are, let us throw some light on the plot of the series. 5 Pictures Of Song Joongki Smiling At The Camera That Made Us Catch All The Feelings.

Reborn Rich is about Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki) who is a devoted and dedicated secretary to the powerful Jin family. But the latter betrays and kills him. But he returns from dead in the body of the youngest member of the family. Once he remembers what happened to him, he plots to exact revenge from those who led to his death. Doesn't this remind you of many reincarnation movies that India has produced?

Let us jog your memory with five such movies right here.

Madhumati

Dilip Kumar and Vyjanthimala's reincarnation drama was also about a couple who gets separated after the villain attempts to outrage the girl's modesty. In the tussle, she falls and dies. Many years later, she returns to take revenge not as a human but as a soul.

Karz

Monty played by a dashing Rishi Kapoor, realises the truth about his past life where he was killed by his lover. He gangs up with his lover of the present day to get her ex-lover booked.

Karan Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's movie is an all-time favourite reincarnation fare. Two brothers get killed by the goons of rich and influential Thakurs. They reincarnate in different families, get together and kill those who killed them in the past birth. Karan Arjun: Shah Rukh Khan And Ajay Devgn Shot A Poster For The Film Before Salman Khan Stepped In (View Pic).

Om Shanti Om

Shah Rukh Khan's this film has a plot very similar to Madhumati where the girl takes revenge on the man who kills her as a spirit. Deepika Padukone played the role of the girl perfectly well.

Eega

Now, this is a bit out of the league because the one exacting revenge is a fly. Nonetheless, the dead man is reborn as a fly and makes the guy who killed him pay with his life.

