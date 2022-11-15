Song Joongki will be back this Friday with his new series on Viki named Reborn Rich. The actor plays a loyal and honest secretary to a rich family that eventually betrays and kills him. He returns back to life but in the body of the youngest son of the same family. Sound quite interesting. So while we wait for that to happen, we did the next best thing. We spent hours looking at his pictures on Instagram and then we saw his smiling pictures. You can imagine how single we felt as this good-looking man is too far. But then we decided to share beauty with you as well. So here're five pictures of Song Joongki that are giving us major feels. Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min Star in New Posters for ‘The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family’ (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

The smile with a flower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

When you get a love letter in the age of 30-seconds insta stories After Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-Kyo Makes Fan Go Gaga by Posing Adorably With Pupper on Instagram (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

When you miss the special someone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

When someone brightens up your timeline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

We are melting right now. Do let us know which one is your favourite Song Joonki picture while we try to steady ourselves.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).