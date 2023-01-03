Yet another year is here and we will get to watch some amazing Korean dramas. Yes, that's the kind of faith we have in them. 2022 has been a mixed bag with more realistic series than an escapist one. Well, life has a way to catch up with us and we are glad that SK is not selling unrelatable stories at a time when the entire world is in chaos. 2023 will also be the year where we will get to watch some much-anticipated sequels. Not sure what they are? Here're five of them we are excited about. EXO’s Suho Announces Group’s Comeback in 2023!.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

Zombie dramas aren't new for Korean makers. Train to Busan is an epic example. But the All Of Us Are Dead just took the entire gene to an altogether new level. The new season will take the story forward and is expected to release sometime in July this year. Finally, we will know what became of Lee Cheong-san and Cho Yi-hyun.

Arthdal Chronicles season 2

The richly mounted period drama Arthdal Chronicles had big names in the cast like Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji Won and others. But it was quite slow in garnering viewership but tvN is continuing ahead with its original plan to release more seasons. The second installment is expected to hit the tube early this year.

Dr Romantic season 3

Dr Romantic will be back soon with yet another season. This series has managed to keep viewers' interest intact with some amazing cases and some really cutesy love stories. The release date is still not finalised but we are just kicked about the fact that most of the key characters from the second season are set to return with this one.

Poon Joseon Psychiatrist

Poon Joseon Psychiatrist is returning soon and that too from January 11. The story of a man who embarks on a journey to be a good actor received good response and is all set to make us happy. What a great start to the year! The first season is available on Viki.

Taxi Driver 2

Justice on wheels returns with its second season. Taxi Driver will be back on the small screens in the first half of this year. Based on a webtoon, this series received a lot of praise internationally. Taxi Driver: Korean Drama Starring Lee Je-hoon, Esom and Others Confirmed for Season 2.

Tale of the nine taled 1983

The supernatural thriller is back but in a bygone era. Lee Dong Wook has been sharing on the set pictures of the sequel and we just can't wait to get lost in that era.

