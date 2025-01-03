Lee Dong-Wook’s recent venture into the dramatic world with Harbin has sparked a wave of intense media attention and public conversation. His commanding screen presence has surpassed expectations, with his performance becoming a central topic in the Korean entertainment scene. This follows the widespread acclaim of his 2024 series, A Shop for Killers, which saw him collaborate with the talented Kim Hye-jun. The buzz surrounding the show has only intensified with the announcement of a second season— but is it truly happening? Find out! ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 11 and 12: When and Where to Watch the Finale of Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s MBC Drama Online.

'A Shop For Killers Season 2' on Cards?

Will there be a second season of A Shop for Killers starring Kim Hye-Jun and Lee Dong-Wook? While fans are eager for more, Disney+ has yet to confirm its official renewal. A representative from Disney+ addressed the ongoing speculations, stating, "Discussions are ongoing in a positive direction, but nothing has been finalised yet.”Although the buzz surrounding a potential second season continues to grow, viewers will have to wait for official confirmation before getting their hopes up. BTS’ J-Hope Donates KRW 100 Million to Support Families Affected by Jeju Air Flight 2216 Crash.

Watch 'A Shop for Killers' Trailer:

Why Disney+ Intervened Regarding 'A Shop For Killers' News?

Disney+ had to intervene and debunk after a recent Star News report claimed that A Shop for Killers Season 2 was confirmed, with production set to begin in April 2025. Based on the popular novel of the same name, the series premiered on January 17, 2024, and received widespread acclaim both in Korea and internationally. Lee Dong-Wook stars as the uncle of Kim Hye-Jun’s character, Jeong Ji-An, with Park Ji-Bin, Geum Hae-na, Seo Hyun-Woo, and Jo Han-Sun playing pivotal roles.

