The sequel to Tale of Nine Tailed will start airing on May 6 this year. Lee Dong Wook is returning as the Gumiho while Kim Bum will reappear as Lee Rang. But this time they will be in 1938. So we are totally excited to see their bromance Tale of Nine Tailed 1938. Recently, Dong Wook shared a new poster of the sequel on Instagram. The poster has all the key characters in the second installment namely Kim So Yeon, Ryu Kyung Soo, Kim Yong Ji and more. But people started missing Jo Bo Ah in the poster. Many fans are bumped that she is not part of the series. All Of Us Are Dead Season 2, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 - 5 Korean Drama Sequels We Can't Wait To Watch In 2023.

While many are aware that Jo Bo Ah is not part of the Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, there are still some who have made their surprise evident in Lee Dong Wook's post. So for those uninitiated, let us tell you what we know about Jo Bo Ah and the sequel.

Back in November 2022, there had been reports that Bo Ah will appear in a cameo and had already shot her parts. Now we all know Bo Ah couldn't have been a full-fledged character in the series at the sequel goes back in time. But fans are optimistic that she will appear as one of the many timelines that Lee Yeon lived in before he ended up with her in the present day. Missing Reborn Rich? Here're 5 Reincarnation Korean Dramas You Can Watch Next.

1938 is perhaps the first time Lee Yeon, played by Lee Dong Wook appeared on earth and how the story led to the present-day happenings.

