Recently authors Rachana Shah and Rhythm wagholikar were covered with the WOW iconic stylista and Humanitarian award 2021.

The nightingale of India Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar took to social media handle and wrote “Meri bhanji Rachana Shah aur hamare family friend Rhythm Wagholikar in dono ko WOW Iconic Stylista and Humanitarian awards 2021 for their tireless contribution for the welfare of society during COVID times “ mila hai. Main unko badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun.``

Which reads ‘Myniece Rachana Shah and Our family friend Rhythm Wagholikar have received the WOW Iconic Stylista and Humanitarian award 2021 for their tireless contribution for the welfare of society during COVID times. My blessings and best wishes to them.’

The legend Tweeted the same on Tuesday evening.

With Rachana Rhythm the others to receive this award are Hema Malini, Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Verma and others.

During these COVID times the two have repeatedly indulged themselves in spreading awareness on hygiene and sanitation. They have interviewed doctors, surgeons Bollywood celebrities and musicians to rekindle hope, infuse positivity and in-still joy to their folk and people around.