Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Veer Savarkar on His 54th Death Anniversary, Says 'I Humbly Greet This Great Son of Mother India' (Read Tweet)

Lata Mangeshkar, once again, took to Twitter to talk about Veer Savarkar. The veteran singer reminded everyone that today is the 54th death anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He was a freedom fighter, writer, and a member of Hindu Mahasabha, who was instrumental in popularising the political philosophy of Hindutva. Lata wrote, "Today is the death anniversary of a national gem, freedom fighter Veer Savarkar ji, a devotee of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I humbly greet this great son of Mother India."

This won't be the first time that Late Mangeshkar has talked about Savarkar. In September 2019, she had talked about her family's close ties with him. "Veer Savarkar and my family has deep connections, that's why he wrote a play "Sanyasta Khadag" for my father's theatre company, the play first launched on 18th Sep 1931. One song featured in the play is very popular," she had tweeted.

Back in May 2019, she had called out the people maligning the image of Savarkar. "Greetings. Today in Freedom hero Savarkar's birth anniversary. I bow down to his personality, his patriotism. Nowadays, some people are talking against him, but they do not know that Savarkar Ji was a great patriot and had a lot of self-respect," she had written on the micro-blogging site.

Savarkar was landed in Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1911 following his arrest in 1910 by the British administration. During the course of his sentence, Savarkar wrote a book popularising Hindutva.