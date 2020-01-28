Rishi Kapoor Gets Nostalgic, Shares a Photo of His 2-Month Old Self With Lata Mangeshkar (View Post)

Rishi Kapoor & Lata Mangeshkar (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is one of the stars from Bollywood who is a complete social media bug. The superstar who enjoys a massive fanbase on Twitter makes sure that his fans are entertained via his tweets. Another quality of Rishiji is that he is totally unfiltered, witty as well as full of humour and the same can be seen online. On January 28, 2020, Kapoor dug a blast from the past and shared a cute picture of his childhood days. But wait, as the cherry on the cake element from the same is that it also features The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar.

In his latest tweet, Rishi Kapoor teased fans with a monochrome picture which sees him in Lataji's arms. In his post (in Hindi) the Chandni actor expressed how he feels that the picture is a precious one and also thanked Lataji for blessing him always. Must say, in the throwback photo, Ranbir Kapoor's dad looks really cute.

Check Out Rishi Kapoor's Tweet Below:

And Lataji Was Also Quick To Reply:

नमस्कार ऋषिजी.फ़ोटो देखके मुझे बहुत बहुत ख़ुशी हुई. मुझे भी ये फ़ोटो मिल नहीं रही थी। मुझे ये फ़ोटो देखके कृष्णा भाभी और राज साहब की याद आयी.ये फ़ोटो में भाभीने आपको मेरे हाथ में दिया था.आपने सबके साथ साँझा किया ये बहुत अच्छा किया.आपकी सेहत हमेशा अच्छी रहे यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently when Rishi Kapoor grabbed headlines when he announced his next with Deepika Padukone. The two will be seen in one frame in the Hindi remake of 2015 Hollywood flick, The Intern. FYI, the original movie saw Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in lead roles.