Laverne Cox Gives Her Two Cents On The Landmark Supreme Court LGBT Ruling In The US

They say after every dark storm, there is a bright rainbow. While the tough times are far from over for we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, the rainbow shone brighter for the LGBTQ+ folks in the United States on June 15. Courtesy, the landmark judgement made by the Supreme Court that prohibits discrimination in the workplace based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In legal terms, queer people are protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibits employment discrimination based on sex, race, colour, religion, and national origin. The best part is that the ruling came halfway through Pride month.

"It's a beautiful thing," said Laverne Cox on The View and well, we cannot agree more. The transgender actress, LGBT advocate, producer, and reality television star also said that she was "utterly shocked" when she found out about the historic ruling. "It's a really beautiful thing that in the United States of America, we can affirm once more that it should be illegal to fire someone from their job simply for being who they are," she said on the June 18 episode.

The reason Laverne was shocked because of "the conservative makeup of the court". Plus, the Trump administration's call to roll back healthcare coverage for transgender people that was announced a week ago was another bummer. But then the universe clearly had some other plans. While the Supreme Court decision calls for double celebrations, Cox stressed that the fight for equality is not over. "I would like to remind people that just because we have policies in place to protect folks, it doesn’t mean that the hearts and minds of our citizens have changed,” Cox further said. We at LatestLY wish a very Happy Pride to everyone.

